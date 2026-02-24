WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WTMU)

WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTMU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

The WisdomTree Core Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in municipal debt securities with an average duration between four and eight years. It may invest up to 30% of its net assets in municipal securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

