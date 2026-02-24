Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells 5,383 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $488,991.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,724,858.20. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 36,317 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,512,410.06.

On Thursday, December 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 66,467 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $5,488,844.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,365. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.48. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

CRWV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

