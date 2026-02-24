Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Baker sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $215,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,008.25. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 29th, Jeff Baker sold 5,143 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $533,740.54.
CoreWeave Price Performance
Shares of CRWV traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.48. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62.
Key CoreWeave News
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest: ARK Invest disclosed a roughly $3.5M purchase of CRWV shares, signaling conviction from a high-profile AI-focused buyer ahead of earnings — a likely short-term bullish catalyst. Cathie Wood buys $3.5 million in Nvidia-backed stock ahead of earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental tailwinds: coverage highlights CoreWeave’s large revenue backlog and Nvidia partnerships — factors that support medium-term growth expectations and make the company a favored AI-infrastructure play. 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Double in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and previews: multiple previews and valuation checks warn the Q4 print (due Feb. 26) is high-impact — results could either validate the backlog story or expose margin/scale issues. Expect volatility around the report. CoreWeave’s Q4 results due Feb. 26: What it means for CRWV stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative/valuation discussion: analysts and outlets are debating CRWV vs. larger players (e.g., MSFT) and flagging mixed fair-value signals — this amplifies stock swings as investors price growth vs. execution risk. CRWV vs. MSFT: Which AI Infrastructure Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class-action notices: several law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging CoreWeave misled investors about scaling/data-center timelines and revenue guidance — legal risk raises uncertainty and potential financial/management distraction. CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Facing Securities Class Action Over Alleged Data Center Delays and Concealed Infrastructure Risks – Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-on legal notices and deadlines: a wave of class-action reminder filings (Glancy, Bernstein, Rosen, others) emphasize the March 13 lead-plaintiff deadline — the volume of notices keeps legal risk front-and-center for traders. Deadline Alert: CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Shareholders Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP
- Negative Sentiment: Execution/leverage concerns and insider activity: commentary warns CoreWeave’s leverage and recent analyst-driven downdrafts could hit shareholders if AI demand slows; an insider sale disclosed earlier adds to headline risk. Eric Jackson Says CoreWeave’s Leverage Could Threaten Shareholders If AI Demand Slows Insider Sells $26.6M in Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
