Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Baker sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $215,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,008.25. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreWeave alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, Jeff Baker sold 5,143 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $533,740.54.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.48. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62.

Key CoreWeave News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.