Chen Goldberg Sells 18,950 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $1,721,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,308.76. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, February 5th, Chen Goldberg sold 17,985 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $1,433,224.65.
NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest: ARK Invest disclosed a roughly $3.5M purchase of CRWV shares, signaling conviction from a high-profile AI-focused buyer ahead of earnings — a likely short-term bullish catalyst. Cathie Wood buys $3.5 million in Nvidia-backed stock ahead of earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental tailwinds: coverage highlights CoreWeave’s large revenue backlog and Nvidia partnerships — factors that support medium-term growth expectations and make the company a favored AI-infrastructure play. 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Double in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and previews: multiple previews and valuation checks warn the Q4 print (due Feb. 26) is high-impact — results could either validate the backlog story or expose margin/scale issues. Expect volatility around the report. CoreWeave’s Q4 results due Feb. 26: What it means for CRWV stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative/valuation discussion: analysts and outlets are debating CRWV vs. larger players (e.g., MSFT) and flagging mixed fair-value signals — this amplifies stock swings as investors price growth vs. execution risk. CRWV vs. MSFT: Which AI Infrastructure Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class-action notices: several law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs alleging CoreWeave misled investors about scaling/data-center timelines and revenue guidance — legal risk raises uncertainty and potential financial/management distraction. CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Facing Securities Class Action Over Alleged Data Center Delays and Concealed Infrastructure Risks – Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-on legal notices and deadlines: a wave of class-action reminder filings (Glancy, Bernstein, Rosen, others) emphasize the March 13 lead-plaintiff deadline — the volume of notices keeps legal risk front-and-center for traders. Deadline Alert: CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Shareholders Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP
- Negative Sentiment: Execution/leverage concerns and insider activity: commentary warns CoreWeave’s leverage and recent analyst-driven downdrafts could hit shareholders if AI demand slows; an insider sale disclosed earlier adds to headline risk. Eric Jackson Says CoreWeave’s Leverage Could Threaten Shareholders If AI Demand Slows Insider Sells $26.6M in Stock
CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
