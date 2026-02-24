Chen Goldberg Sells 18,950 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $1,721,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,308.76. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chen Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreWeave alerts:

On Thursday, February 5th, Chen Goldberg sold 17,985 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $1,433,224.65.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,284,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,729,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.