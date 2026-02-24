Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $1,476,500.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 261,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,308. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Featured Articles

