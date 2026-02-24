Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Here are the key takeaways from Zeta Global’s conference call:

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta delivered its 18th consecutive beat-and-raise quarter — Q4 revenue $395M (up 28% YoY ex-acquisitions/politics), Adjusted EBITDA $95.1M (+35% YoY), reported positive GAAP net income, and raised 2026 guidance (revenue midpoint to $1.755B) while increasing Adj. EBITDA and free cash flow targets.

(up 28% YoY ex-acquisitions/politics), (+35% YoY), reported positive GAAP net income, and raised 2026 guidance (revenue midpoint to $1.755B) while increasing Adj. EBITDA and free cash flow targets. Early traction for Athena is strong — GA expected by end of Q1, early users report substantial time savings and improved ROI — management modeled minimal Athena revenue into 2026, implying meaningful upside if adoption accelerates.

is strong — GA expected by end of Q1, early users report substantial time savings and improved ROI — management modeled minimal Athena revenue into 2026, implying meaningful upside if adoption accelerates. Management highlights a growing data and product moat — the Supergraph (245M U.S. adults, ~1T signals) and OneZeta cross-sell are driving durable adoption, with net revenue retention at a record 120%, 602 scaled customers, and rising ARPU.

(245M U.S. adults, ~1T signals) and OneZeta cross-sell are driving durable adoption, with net revenue retention at a record 120%, 602 scaled customers, and rising ARPU. Marigold integration is progressing as planned; management expects it to be accretive to free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA in year one and to expand loyalty, publisher, and international capabilities that support OneZeta expansion.

Q4 gross margin showed pressure — GAAP cost of revenue rose due to stronger social and connected-TV mix and longer agency payment cycles, producing an estimated nine-point working-capital headwind that could weigh on near-term margins.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,176,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,935. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 223.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.