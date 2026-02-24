Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($0.59), FiscalAI reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm had revenue of $522.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.08 million.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Lucid Group stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,056. Lucid Group has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and management expects continued production/delivery ramp in 2026, supporting growth expectations — management plans to keep boosting EV production and deliveries next year. Lucid Revenue Climbs as EV Production, Delivery Ramps Up
- Positive Sentiment: Lucid beat Wall Street Q4 revenue forecasts and forecast a production increase that could exceed 50% as it ramps Gravity SUVs and prepares a new mid-sized model — a clear production-growth signal for 2026. Lucid beats fourth-quarter revenue, forecasts jump in 2026 production
- Positive Sentiment: Company gave a 2026 vehicle production target of 25,000–27,000 units (roughly +40%–51% year-over-year), reinforcing the growth narrative behind higher revenue. Lucid widley misses earnings expectations, forecasts continued EV growth in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-provided materials (press release and slide deck) supply detail on deliveries, margins and execution — useful for modeling but not market-moving by themselves. View Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational moves: earlier reports flagged a ~12% US headcount reduction (excludes hourly production staff) — a cost-control action that may help margins but signals demand caution. Lucid trims US workforce 12%
- Negative Sentiment: Lucid reported a wide Q4 EPS loss of ($3.08) vs. consensus ($2.49), a significant miss that highlights continued steep losses and margin pressure. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Lucid filed a resale prospectus supplement to register up to 69,108,837 Class A shares for resale — a potential supply overhang and dilution risk that can pressure the stock. Lucid Files Resale Prospectus Supplement
A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.88.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
