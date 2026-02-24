Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($0.59), FiscalAI reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm had revenue of $522.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.08 million.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,056. Lucid Group has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

More Lucid Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Lucid Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.