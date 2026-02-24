Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.36%.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%
PSTL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 326,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,714. The company has a market cap of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.67.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.
The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- VWAV: Riding the Defense Surge
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.