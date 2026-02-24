Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.36%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

PSTL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 326,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,714. The company has a market cap of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 410,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

