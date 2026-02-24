Michael Benkowitz Sells 14,440 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total transaction of $6,817,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 9th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total transaction of $10,679,625.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total transaction of $10,596,375.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $6,795,652.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $3,659,197.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $10,617,975.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $10,788,975.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $3,838,117.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $7,127,932.50.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total transaction of $11,312,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total transaction of $11,572,875.00.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $473.43. The company had a trading volume of 347,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,931. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.76 and a 200 day moving average of $442.24.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

