Kang Sun Sells 61,251 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,784. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kang Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Kang Sun sold 43,185 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $476,330.55.

On Monday, January 12th, Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,113,296.70.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.98. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.