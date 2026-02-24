Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt Buys 100 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$160.62 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,062.00.

The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $3.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 221.0%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities.

