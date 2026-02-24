Insider Buying: DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.75 per share, with a total value of A$80,940.00.

DEXUS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81.

DEXUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 271.0%. DEXUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.65%.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $17.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments.

