Nicholas Politis Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$25.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,274,200.00.

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,443,500.00.

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagers Automotive Dividend Announcement

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. It also engages in facilitating financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources; and motor auction and forklift rental business.

