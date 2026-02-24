Fiona Murdoch Sells 37,400 Shares of NRW (ASX:NWH) Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Murdoch sold 37,400 shares of NRW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.12, for a total transaction of A$229,000.20.

NRW Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.

NRW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 22nd. NRW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects. Its civil construction projects include roads, bridges, tailings storage facilities, rail formations, ports, renewable energy projects, water infrastructure, and concrete installations.

