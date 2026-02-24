INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) Insider Buys A$33,000.00 in Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gunzburg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00.
INOVIQ Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04.
INOVIQ Company Profile
