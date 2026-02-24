INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) Insider Buys A$33,000.00 in Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gunzburg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00.

INOVIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04.

INOVIQ Company Profile

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic and exosome-based products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases in Australia and the United States. The company offers hTERT test, an immunocytochemistry test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET for capturing and isolating exosomes from liquid biopsy sample. Its cancer diagnostic pipeline includes blood tests in development for ovarian, breast, and other cancers.

