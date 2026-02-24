Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stryker stock on January 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.32. 387,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,475. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average is $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $390.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.47.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

