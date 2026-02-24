MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $435.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $525.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.24.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.83. 1,393,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.46 and its 200-day moving average is $347.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.45 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — Artisan Mid Cap Fund highlighted confidence in MongoDB’s Atlas cloud franchise, signaling continued investor conviction in the company’s long-term growth runway. Read More.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

