TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. 926,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,379.14. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,388.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2025 milestone — Freshpet reported Q4 EPS of $0.64 (above estimates) and full?year net sales of $1.102B (13% growth), improved gross margins, adjusted EBITDA expansion and positive free cash flow for 2025 — a clear demonstration of operating leverage and profitability progress. Earnings Release

Q4 beat and strong 2025 milestone — Freshpet reported Q4 EPS of $0.64 (above estimates) and full?year net sales of $1.102B (13% growth), improved gross margins, adjusted EBITDA expansion and positive free cash flow for 2025 — a clear demonstration of operating leverage and profitability progress. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 guidance: net sales growth guide of 7%–10%, adjusted EBITDA $205M–$215M, and ~ $150M capex — guidance points to continued profitability improvement but slower top?line growth than 2025. Guidance Details

Company issued FY2026 guidance: net sales growth guide of 7%–10%, adjusted EBITDA $205M–$215M, and ~ $150M capex — guidance points to continued profitability improvement but slower top?line growth than 2025. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with an $80 PT (near the stock), indicating limited upside from some shop-side models even as bullish firms remain. DA Davidson Note

Analyst positioning mixed — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with an $80 PT (near the stock), indicating limited upside from some shop-side models even as bullish firms remain. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in essentially flat to consensus (a narrow miss on revenue despite the EPS beat) and management’s FY26 sales growth guide is materially below 2025’s 13% pace — headlines and investor commentary flagged the softer sales outlook as the main pressure point. Coverage on Softer Outlook

Revenue came in essentially flat to consensus (a narrow miss on revenue despite the EPS beat) and management’s FY26 sales growth guide is materially below 2025’s 13% pace — headlines and investor commentary flagged the softer sales outlook as the main pressure point. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Hold, citing elevated near?term spending that justifies a neutral stance and an $80 target — underscores analyst concern that higher marketing/capex and leverage plans could temper near?term returns. BofA / TipRanks Note

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

