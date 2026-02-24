Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,358,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 944,999 shares.The stock last traded at $13.5750 and had previously closed at $13.60.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.80 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enhabit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 115.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enhabit by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

