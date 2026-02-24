SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.6550, but opened at $20.50. SBI shares last traded at $20.8250, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

SBI Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

