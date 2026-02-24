Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 648,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 271,413 shares.The stock last traded at $119.7190 and had previously closed at $119.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

