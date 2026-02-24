Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI)’s stock price rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $89.28. Approximately 2,462,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,315,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,776,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,320,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,664,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. TLT Family Holdco ULC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $865,442,000. LCC Family Corp. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $813,253,000. Finally, SEG Family Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $659,930,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

