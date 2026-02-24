Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 4,794 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.65.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

