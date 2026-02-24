Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $88.12. 2,435,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,315,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

