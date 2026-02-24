General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Motors stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. 1,340,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

