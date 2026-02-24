STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,157 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 4,777 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.0%

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 3,858,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,362. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.04 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Featured Articles

