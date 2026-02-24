Adeia Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 296,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,257. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adeia by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,359 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

