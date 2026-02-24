Adeia Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Adeia Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 296,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,257. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adeia
Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.
By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.
