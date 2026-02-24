Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $282.23 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.66 and a 200 day moving average of $325.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

