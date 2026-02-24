Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 181.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited was launched on May 20, 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

