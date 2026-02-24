Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 181.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile
