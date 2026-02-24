AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 0.0% increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,469. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

