Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 4,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

