Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 31,127 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

