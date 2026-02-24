E.On (EONGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3303 per share for the quarter.

E.On Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 11,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,553. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. E.On has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EONGY. Bank of America cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

