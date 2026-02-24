Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. 43,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,020. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $737.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.91 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

