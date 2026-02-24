Stryker Corporation $SYK Stake Boosted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $76,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.88. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.