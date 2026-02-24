Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 46,358 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,835 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of D stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

