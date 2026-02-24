GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,659 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in GitLab by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure cut shares of GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

