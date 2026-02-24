Victrix Investment Advisors Sells 9,419 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Victrix Investment Advisors lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 7.8% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.