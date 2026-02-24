Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 15.8% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

