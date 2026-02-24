Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 56,375 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,015,000 after purchasing an additional 208,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,188,000 after buying an additional 462,591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after buying an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

