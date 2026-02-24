Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

