Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $54.0050, with a volume of 505996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on THR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.