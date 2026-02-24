ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 10294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ENGIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

