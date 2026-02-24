Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.1760, with a volume of 53245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $529.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kamada by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

