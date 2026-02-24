Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $236.18 and last traded at $232.79, with a volume of 167516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

