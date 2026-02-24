iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.3890, with a volume of 62652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 347.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Underlying Index measures the performance of the consumer goods sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index includes companies in a range of industry groups, which include automobiles and parts, beverages, food producers, household goods, leisure goods, personal goods and tobacco.

