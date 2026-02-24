Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.15, but opened at $52.10. Xometry shares last traded at $45.9250, with a volume of 965,263 shares changing hands.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price objective on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Xometry Trading Down 22.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19.

In other news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $986,373.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at $19,655,955.85. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xometry by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

