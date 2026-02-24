Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.21. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $13.5510, with a volume of 122,699 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $640.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 61,095 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 508.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 457,703 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

