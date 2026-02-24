Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 981 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,417. The stock has a market cap of $348.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 207.0%.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey. As of September 7, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, consumer staples, industrials, telecommunication services, materials, consumer discretionary, energy, healthcare, utilities and information technology.

