Invesco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical volume of 5,484 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,190. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.